Hader pitched one inning Thursday, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout, and shut the door on a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles.

It wasn't the cleanest appearance as Hader allowed a leadoff single to Chris Taylor who eventually came around on a subsequent Austin Barnes single to cut the deficit to one, but he was able to induce a Mookie Betts flyout to earn the save. This is Hader's fifth straight appearance with a save.