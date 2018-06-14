Hader struck out three batters in a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs.

Pitching for the second time in three days for just the fourth time this season, Hader allowed a hit but nothing more, and upped his strikeout total on the season to 75. Hader has not recorded a save in over a month, but he is still returning plenty of fantasy value thanks to his minuscule ratios and strikeout numbers.