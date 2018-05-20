Hader (2-0) collected the win over the Twins on Saturday, firing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief while striking out six and walking one.

His numbers remain absurd, as Hader generated 15 swinging strikes on only 32 offerings, and he got rewarded for his dominance when Christian Yelich blasted a game-winning home run in the eighth inning. Hader now has a 1.32 ERA, 0.51 WHIP and terrifying 56:7 K:BB through 27.1 innings to go along with his two wins, six saves and six holds.