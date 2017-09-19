Brewers' Josh Hader: Piling up strikeouts in bunches
Hader threw 1.2 scoreless innings in Monday's victory over the Pirates and allowed just one hit while striking out three batters.
Hader allowed four earned runs over four appearances around the turn of this month, but he turned things around quickly, allowing just Monday's hit and one walk while striking out 13 batters in 7.1 innings over his last five outings. The Brewers will continue leaning on him as the top left-handed option in their bullpen as they push for the playoffs.
