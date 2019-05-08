Hader walked one batter but also struck out two hitters to nail down his 10th save of the season in a 7-3 victory against the Nationals on Wednesday.

The Brewers led by six early, but the Nationals pulled within four and then had two runners on base with one out in the ninth. With the tying run on deck, Brewers manager Craig Counsell immediately went to his closer in the save situation. Hader walked the first batter and then struck out two straight to end the game. Hader is 10-for-10 in save chances with a 2.95 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 18.1 innings this season.