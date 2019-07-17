Hader allowed two unearned runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out two during the ninth inning in his 21st save of the season to finish a 5-4 victory against the Braves on Wednesday.

The game should have finished two batters earlier, but Brewers catcher Manny Pina committed a throwing error after a dropped-third strike. That led to two runners scoring against Hader in the frame. Because of the blunder, though, Hader picked up an extra strikeout, and he still posted his 21st save. He is 21-for-23 in save chances with a 2.35 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 46 innings this season.