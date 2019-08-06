Hader allowed a run on two hits but struck out two and earned a save during 1.1 innings against the Pirates on Monday.

One of his three blown saves this season came against the Pirates, but he had enough insurance to avoid that Monday. With a 1-5 record and 2.68 ERA, Hader isn't the most stellar closer in those categories, but he does have 25 saves, a 0.78 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. He has 10 strikeouts in his last six frames.