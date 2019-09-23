Hader allowed one hit and struck out three across 1.1 innings to earn his 35th save in a 4-3 victory against the Pirates on Sunday.

While Hader blew his first save opportunity against the Pirates this season, he's recorded five saves versus Pittsburgh since then. The 25-year-old has also bounced back from his mid-August struggles to yield only two runs in his last 15.2 frames. He is 3-5 with 35 saves, 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 133 strikeouts in 72.1 innings this season.