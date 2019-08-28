Brewers' Josh Hader: Posts six-out save
Hader pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth while allowing only one run and posting three strikeouts during a save against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
This was Hader's first save since Aug. 5, breaking a streak of three blown opportunities in save situations. The Brewers need all the wins they can get inside the NL Central division, so manager Craig Counsell was very aggressive, turning to his closer in the eighth with a three-run lead. Owners should expect more unusual usage for Hader, as the Brewers try to close the gap between themselves and the Cardinals and Cubs. Hader is 2-5 with 26 saves, a 2.87 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 59.2 innings this season.
