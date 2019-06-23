Hader recorded a six-out save with four strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner to nail down his 18th save in a 6-5 victory against the Reds on Saturday.

The dominant left-hander was extremely efficient, retiring six hitters on 18 pitches. Amazingly, Hader averaged four pitches per batter to the four hitters he struck out and then retired the other two on one-pitch groundouts. Hader is 1-3 but 18-for-19 in save opportunities with a 1.91 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 37.2 innings this season.