Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to nail down a 3-2 victory and record his 31st save against the Marlins on Thursday.

After throwing his first pitch for a ball, Hader pounded the zone with his next 10 pitches and retired the side in 11 throws. Hader has been a strikeout machine lately, posting 20 punchouts in his last 10.1 innings. In addition to all the strikeouts, since blowing a save on Aug. 17, Hader has thrown 11.1 straight scoreless frames. Overall, he is 3-5 with 31 saves, 2.51 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 68 innings this season.