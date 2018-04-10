Hader threw 1.1 scoreless innings and struck out four batters in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.

Hader walked the first batter he faced Monday, but he was unhittable after that, striking out the next three batters in the seventh inning and the first of the eighth. It does not appear Hader will see save opportunities while Corey Knebel (hamstring) is sidelined -- manager Craig Counsell said as much last week -- but he is still providing fantasy value in other areas, allowing just four runners to reach base over 6.1 innings (0.63 WHIP) while punching out 14 batters -- good for an eye-popping 19.9 K/9.