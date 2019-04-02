Hader gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his third save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Reds.

The dominant southpaw now has an 8:0 K:BB through his first four innings of the season, while Monday's hit -- a Curt Casali double -- was the first baserunner he's allowed. Barring the addition of someone like Craig Kimbrel, Hader has the closer job in Milwaukee locked down.