Hader struck out two without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Sunday against the Cardinals.

Hader needed only nine pitches to close out the win and notch his 10th save of the season. Though he had been reserved for high leverage situations throughout most of the season, Hader has now earned the last three saves for the Brewers, providing a boost to his value. He has been excellent regardless of what inning he's pitched, striking out 106 batters in 59.1 innings to go along with a 1.52 ERA and 0.79 WHIP.