Hader got the save in Monday's division tiebreaking win over the Cubs by going two innings and giving up only one hit while striking out three.

The Brewers were not going to take any chances with the lead and handed Hader the ball with a two-run lead in the eighth inning. Hader will finish his incredible season with a 2.43 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a whopping 143 strikeouts in just 81.1 innings as the Brewers head into the playoffs.