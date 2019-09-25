Hader allowed two hits and struck out one across one inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Reds.

Hader recorded the first two outs in the ninth inning without issue, but allowed a single and double to the next two batters he faced. However, he struck out Christian Colon to keep the Brewers' lead intact and record his 36th save of the campaign. After a shaky month of August, Hader has allowed only two earned runs across 12 innings in the final month of the regular season.