Brewers' Josh Hader: Records first career save Saturday
Hader struck out five over two perfect innings to pick up his first career save in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Mets.
At least for one night, the Brewers gave up trying to find an alternate closing option and simply let Hader loose, and the left-hander needed only 23 pitches -- 18 of them strikes -- to lock down the win. His usage will likely remain unconventional, but expect the club's best reliever to start seeing more work in the ninth inning, as there's simply no arguing with Hader's uncanny 22:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings.
