Hader (1-1) fired an inning of shutout baseball to pick up the win during Friday's 1-0 victory over the Cubs. He recorded two strikeouts.

Hader has only thrown 12.2 innings for Milwaukee thus far but has cruised to a 2.17 ERA and 0.95 WHIP while allowing a total of two hits. Although walks have been more of an issue in 2020 (7.11 BB/9), it hasn't translated to the numbers in another dominant season for Hader.