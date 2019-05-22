Brewers' Josh Hader: Records five-out save
Hader didn't allow a baserunner and recorded two strikeouts in 1.2 innings to record his 12th save of the season during an 11-9 victory against the Reds on Wednesday.
With runners on first and second and one out during the eighth, the Brewers called upon their closer to face the heart of the Reds order. Hader retired the next two batters quietly to escape the eighth and induced two strikeouts along with a popout to end the game in the ninth. Hader has a higher than expected 2.52 ERA, but he also owns a dazzling 0.64 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in just 25 innings. Hader is also 12-for-12 in save opportunities this year.
