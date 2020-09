Hader recorded just one out while earning the save against the Royals on Sunday.

Milwaukee had a 5-1 lead heading into the ninth, so Hader wasn't expected to get the call. However, after a two-out, two-run homer by Salvador Perez, the 26-year-old lefty came in and shut the game down with just two pitches. He now has 10 saves and a 4.50 ERA this season.