Brewers' Josh Hader: Records one-out save
Hader recorded a one-out save in Tuesday's victory over the Royals.
The Brewers had a four-run lead entering the ninth inning and still held that margin at the end of the contest, but because fellow reliever Jacob Barnes created a save situation by allowing two runners to reach base, and left-hander Alex Gordon was due up, manager Craig Counsell brought in Hader instead of Corey Knebel, and Hader ultimately shut the door after just two pitches. The save was Hader's first since May 11, and Knebel remains the Brewers' top option to close games moving forward.
