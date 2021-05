Hader struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his seventh save of the year in a 3-1 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Hader had no easy task facing Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Max Muncy but sent each one of them down on strikes, throwing just 12 pitches. The 27-year-old looks as dominant as ever this year with a 0.93 ERA and 19:4 K:BB over 9.2 innings while converting all seven of his save chances so far.