Hader struck out three over a pair of clean innings to earn his fourth save of the season Tuesday against the Indians.

The bullpen had to step up after starter Wade Miley (oblique) went down early on, and it was Hader who stepped up to provide his fourth multi-inning outing in his last five. He remains an elite source of strikeouts and now has an otherworldly 19.4 K/9 on the season. Though Corey Knebel (hamstring) is likely to be activated soon, Hader should remain a workhorse for Milwaukee and could even be in the mix for saves for the foreseeable future.