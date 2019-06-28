Brewers' Josh Hader: Registers another two-inning save
Hader completed two spotless innings against the Mariners on Thursday, striking out three batters to earn the save.
Hader was summoned in the eighth inning to protect a three-run lead and made things look easy, retiring all six batters he faced -- including three by strikeout -- to earn his 19th save. It was the third straight outing of exactly two-innings for Hader, each of which has resulted in a blemish-free save. After posting an uncharacteristic 4.63 ERA in April, the 25-year-old has been downright dominant in May and June, allowing only two runs while striking out 45 batters in 25 innings.
