Hader recorded four outs to end the eighth and ninth with a walk and two strikeouts to post his 37th save in a 5-3 victory against the Reds on Thursday.

The Brewers closer has been a busy man. That's now nine straight appearances where Hader entered in a save situation, and he's converted all nine. He's 10-for-10 this month and has not blown a save since Aug. 17. Hader also owns a 1.35 ERA in September. He could remain busy this weekend, as the Brewers try to track down the Cardinals and avoid the NL Wild Card Game. Overall, Hader is 3-5 with 37 saves, 2.53 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 74.2 innings this season.