Hader walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, striking out three and earning a save over the Pirates.

Despite issuing a walk for the first time since May 24, Hader had no problem finishing off the Pirates to secure Sunday's win. The Brewers swept Pittsburgh in the weekend series and Hader secured a save in all three games, meaning he'll likely be unavailable out of the bullpen Monday. The flamethrowing southpaw now owns a terrific 0.68 ERA and 46:9 K:BB while converting all 17 of his save chances.