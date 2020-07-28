Hader threw a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's extra-inning victory over the Pirates. He walked a batter and struck out another.

Hader entered Monday's contest with the score tied at five and did not get a chance to pick up a save, but manager Craig Counsell decided to get him in the game both to preserve the tie and give him his first work of the season. Fellow reliever and former closer Corey Knebel is healthy but not quite back to his old self, which makes it likely Hader will be used more as a traditional closer than one sharing the ninth-inning duties with someone else. As such, expect Hader to get the ball next time the Brewers find themselves in a save situation.