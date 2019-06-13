Brewers' Josh Hader: Scoreless inning in victory
Hader threw a scoreless 10th inning in Wednesday's 14-inning victory over the Astros.
Manager Craig Counsell may have envisioned Hader pitching two innings Wednesday if needed, but Hader was not particularly sharp, walking two batters and failing to record a strikeout for just the second time in 26 appearances this season. Regardless, Hader got the job done, and lowered his ERA to 2.14 in the process. He remains the closer for the Brewers.
