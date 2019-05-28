Hader picked up the save after allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings Monday night against Minnesota.

Hader cruised through his first inning of work on nine pitches, though the Twins managed to move the tying run into scoring position in the ninth before the lefty retired Miguel Sano via the strikeout. Hader hadn't pitched since May 22 against the Reds entering the contest, but he finally managed to slam the door for the 13th time this season in the series opener. He's sporting a 2.33 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with a 51:8 K:BB over 27 frames in 2019.