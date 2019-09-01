Hader retired all five batters he faced in Saturday's game against the Cubs -- two via strikeout -- to earn his 27th save of the season.

Manager Craig Counsell called upon Hader in the eighth inning with Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez due up for Chicago in a 2-0 game. Hader retired Rizzo and Baez on four total pitches and then breezed through the ninth on eight pitches. The lefty seems to be getting on track after four blown saves in his first five chances of August, as he's now turned in three straight scoreless appearances with two hits allowed and a 5:0 K:BB during that span.