Hader picked up a save Sunday against the Mets by striking out all three of the batters he faced.

Hader had been struggling on the hill heading into Milwaukee's series against the Mets, as he'd given up a run in four of his past five outings, but he turned in three scoreless innings and struck out eight in two appearances over the weekend. He needed just 13 pitches to fan three batters Sunday, improving his ERA to 3.06 with a 39:5 K:BB across 17.2 frames this season.