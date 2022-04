Hader earned a save against Baltimore on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he walked one and didn't notch any strikeouts.

Hader wasn't as dominant as usual Wednesday, as he threw only six of 12 pitches for strikes and didn't collect any punchouts. Still, the left-hander collected his third save in three chances and didn't allow any hits. Hader has yet to give up a run this season and looks to be on his way to another campaign as one of the game's elite closers.