Hader recorded a three-out save, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two in the win over the Padres on Wednesday.

It wasn't Hader's most efficient save, but he got the job done. Fernando Tatis' double was the first hit that Hader has allowed all season. The southpaw managed to strike out the last two batters, stranding runners at second and third base for his third save. The 27-year-old has only surrendered one hit and three walks while striking out 11 in 5.2 innings this season.