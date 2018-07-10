Hader allowed two earned runs -- both via the home run -- while tossing 1.2 innings in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

Hader had given up just two home runs all season heading into Monday's game, but both Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson took him deep on consecutive pitches in the seventh inning. Hader remained in for the eighth, but could only get two outs, and was removed from the game after allowing five runners to reach base during his out. Hader was on point his previous time out -- just one base runner over three frames -- and has been plenty sharp all season, so this is likely just a bump in the road for the first-time All-Star.