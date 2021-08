Hader (illness) cleared the COVID-19 intake protocols Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the injured list Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hader landed on the shelf Aug. 2 after testing positive for the virus, and he'll rejoin the active roster after being sidelined for the 10-day minimum. Devin Williams has been filling in as Milwaukee's closer, and he should return to the setup role once Hader is officially activated.