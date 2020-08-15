Hader walked two and struck out three in 1.1 scoreless innings to record his fourth save of the season during Friday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

The southpaw needed 35 pitches to finish the job and threw less than half of them for strikes, but the end result was still another save for Hader. His 9:4 K:BB through 5.1 innings is a little worrisome considering he didn't post a walk rate north of 9.8 percent in either of the last two seasons, but Hader hasn't even allowed a hit yet in 2020, much less a run, making his early-season control issues a lot more palatable.