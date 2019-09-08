Hader struck out the only two batters he faced Sunday, earning the save over the Cubs.

Hader has been on fire lately, posting a 15:1 K:BB over 9.1 scoreless frames since Aug. 25, lowering his ERA from 3.02 to 2.59 during that span. He's now 29-for-35 in save opportunities on the year despite his struggles in July and August.