Brewers' Josh Hader: Slated to remain in multi-inning role
Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that he prefers to keep Hader in a multi-inning role, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The team will share closer duties with Corey Knebel out with a hamstring injury, but the skipper seemed to suggest that Hader is not going to be a big part of that mix. Counsell mentioned Matt Albers, Jacob Barnes, Jeremy Jeffress and Dan Jennings as options for the ninth, while Hader's role will remain flexible -- he entered in the fourth inning Friday. Regardless, Hader is probably the best arm in the bullpen and should be owned in most leagues for what he can do in the ratio categories.
