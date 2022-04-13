site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Josh Hader: Snags second save
Hader picked up his second save of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Orioles.
Hader allowed a hit and walked a batter in Tuesday's outing, but he also punched out two others and closed the door for the second time this season.
