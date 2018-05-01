Hader struck out eight to finish a scoreless 2.2-inning save with just one walk allowed Monday against the Reds.

Hader had already been amazing, as he carried a 31:4 K:BB with just two runs allowed over 15.1 innings into Monday's outing. But this performance was one of the greatest regular season relief outings of all-time, the first eight-out save in which all eight outs were recorded via strikeout, and it all came with Hader and the Brewers nursing just a one-run lead. Corey Knebel is nearing a return to action, and the Brewers have proved more than willing to use him in non-save situations, but the way Hader is pitching, he will be one of the best fantasy relievers out there even if he won't be pitching in a traditional closer's role. Hader's 39 strikeouts have him tied for 23rd in the majors among all pitchers, an eye-popping total that has powered Hader to a 1.00 ERA.