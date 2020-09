Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, striking out all three batters he faced to earn the save in Monday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Hader needed 18 pitches, but he was able to fan Cole Tucker, Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier to protect a one-run lead. The 26-year-old Hader is up to eight saves in this year. It was a solid bounce-back effort after his blown save against the Pirates on Saturday. The closer has a 1.69 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17 strikeouts through 10.2 innings this year.