Hader struck out the side in the ninth to post his 15th save of the season in a 5-3 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

The 25-year-old clearly got his revenge against the one team he's blown a save against this year. Hader needed just 13 pitches, 11 of which he threw for strikes, to strike out the side. Hader is just 1-3, but he's 15-for-16 in save opportunities with a 2.27 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 31.2 innings this year.