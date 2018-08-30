Hader was tagged for four earned runs in just 0.2 innings in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Hader had given up just 11 earned runs all season prior to Wednesday's contest, but the Brewers were able to pick up their ace reliever and still come through with the win. Hader's ERA now sits at 2.05 -- the highest it has been since April 11. Still, given how steady he has been all season, expect him to bounce back in short order.