Hader (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell 5-3 to the Dodgers, walking two batters before serving up a three-run home run to Enrique Hernandez in an inning of work. He struck out three.

The relief ace entered the game in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs and struck out Cody Bellinger to escape the jam, but Hader then created his own mess in the eighth. He's struck out multiple batters in seven of his eight appearances, leading to a dominant 21:4 K:BB in 11 innings, but this outing ballooned his ERA to 3.27.