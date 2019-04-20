Brewers' Josh Hader: Stumbles against Dodgers
Hader (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell 5-3 to the Dodgers, walking two batters before serving up a three-run home run to Enrique Hernandez in an inning of work. He struck out three.
The relief ace entered the game in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs and struck out Cody Bellinger to escape the jam, but Hader then created his own mess in the eighth. He's struck out multiple batters in seven of his eight appearances, leading to a dominant 21:4 K:BB in 11 innings, but this outing ballooned his ERA to 3.27.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start