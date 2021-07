Hader allowed a solo home run and struck out two in one inning in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets. He was charged with a blown save.

The southpaw gave up a game-tying solo shot to Jose Peraza in the bottom of the seventh inning. This was Hader's first blown save of the year -- he had converted his previous 20 chances with little trouble. The hiccup Wednesday ticked his ERA up to a still-superb 0.80 with a 0.74 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB across 33.2 innings.