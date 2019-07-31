Brewers' Josh Hader: Surrenders walkoff home run
Hader (1-4) took the loss against Oakland on Tuesday, retiring one batter on a strikeout before giving up a walkoff home run.
Hader was summoned in the 10th inning with the score tied 2-2 and struck out Matt Chapman to begin the frame before serving up a game-ending homer to Matt Olson. Though he has improved upon most of last season's dominant numbers by compiling a 2.29 ERA. 0.73 WHIP and 16.9 K/9 with 23 saves, Hader was been more susceptible to the long ball this year, giving up 10 in 51 innings to eclipse the nine he surrendered in 81.1 frames in 2018.
