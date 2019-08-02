Hader (1-5) took the loss and was hit with the blown save against the Athletics on Thursday, recording one out while giving up two earned runs on one hit in the Brewers' 5-3 defeat. He walked one and didn't record a strikeout.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Hader served up a go-ahead two-run blast to Matt Chapman, saddling him with his fifth loss of the season along with his third blown save. It was Hader's second loss in his last three appearances, so he's hit a bit of a rough patch, but he still has great numbers overall with a 2.58 ERA, a 0.76 WHIP and a 96:14 K:BB over 52.1 innings.