Hader (3-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Reds after allowing one run on one hit across one inning, fanning two.

Hader pitched the ninth inning in a 3-3 tie, but he gave up the game-winning run on a solo shot from Eugenio Suarez with no outs. Even though the flame-throwing righty settled down afterward, the damage was already done and, as a result, he was tagged with his first loss of the season. This shouldn't have any sort of impact on Hader's role or workload moving forward, though, and he's expected to remain the Brewers' main late-inning arm in the future. He owns an excellent 1.01 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP across 35.2 innings this season, and both figures would be career-best marks if he's able to sustain them during the second half of the campaign.