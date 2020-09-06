Hader (0-1) allowed one earned run on two hits to take the loss Saturday against Cleveland.

Hader came into the game in the bottom of the ninth inning looking to keep the game knotted at two. However, he allowed a leadoff double, followed by a wild pitch and single to allow the winning run to cross the plate. The pair of hits were the first allowed by Hader this season, though he has surrendered 10 free passes across 11.2 innings. Overall, he has a 2.31 ERA with 18 punchouts and remains the clear closer in Milwaukee.