Hader allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two across one inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Hader came on in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead. He allowed a double and walk to the second and third batters he faced, but retired the next two hitters to lock in his eighth save. Hader has also provided excellent ratios and strikeouts early on, highlighted by a 0.61 ERA and a 26:6 K:BB across 14.2 frames.